China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Short Interest Update

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 1,360.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNCT opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. China Teletech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

