China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

CYD stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $634.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

