Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,495.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,476.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,472.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1,399.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $856.50 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.