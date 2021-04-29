Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,530.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,655.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,469.98. 3,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,072. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $856.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,472.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,399.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 176.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.