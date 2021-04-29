Christophe Queva Sells 17,990 Shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Stock

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) SVP Christophe Queva sold 17,990 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $273,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christophe Queva also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Christophe Queva sold 54 shares of Oncorus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $810.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of Oncorus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $79,553.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. 777,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,842. Oncorus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Oncorus, Inc. will post -8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ONCR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

