Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.05% of Chubb worth $35,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,557,000 after purchasing an additional 506,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

CB traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.83. 22,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,650. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

