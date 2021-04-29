Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2525 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.