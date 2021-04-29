CIBC Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$39.50 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EIF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$43.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.35.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$38.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 49.87. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$19.21 and a 1-year high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total value of C$208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

