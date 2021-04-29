Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Raised to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XEC. Scotiabank raised Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.42.

XEC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.84. 1,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

