Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $112.10 and last traded at $111.51, with a volume of 1900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.76.

The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

