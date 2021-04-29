Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after buying an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 571,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,201,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.