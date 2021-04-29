Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Japan Airlines in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Japan Airlines stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 19.03%.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

