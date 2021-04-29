Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $750.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $663.41.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $638.05 on Monday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $5,952,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $70,134,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

