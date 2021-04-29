Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $35.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Griffin Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.24.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

