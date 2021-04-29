Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Citigroup has raised its dividend by 112.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.16. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.