Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Gap Down to $138.51

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.51, but opened at $124.62. Citrix Systems shares last traded at $127.27, with a volume of 56,264 shares.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average is $131.52.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $424,968.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,371,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $6,020,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,195 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 267.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,447 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

