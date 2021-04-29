Civeo (CVEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $133.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.60 million. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Civeo has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.02.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $92,651.58. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,070 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $33,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,879 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

