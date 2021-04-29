Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Equities researchers at Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $862,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,990,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

