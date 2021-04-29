Clever DeFi Trading Up 36.6% Over Last Week (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $11.48 or 0.00021148 BTC on major exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $7.30 million and $73,325.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00061723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00275257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.85 or 0.01051553 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00706486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,343.57 or 1.00105692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

