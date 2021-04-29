CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Shares of CCMP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.33. 74,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

