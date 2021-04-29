CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of CME stock opened at $201.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.89. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.