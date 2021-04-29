CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 498.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521,420 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of CNH Industrial worth $28,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNHI opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $16.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.