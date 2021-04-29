Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.17

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 6722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

CCHGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

