Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Short Interest Update

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the March 31st total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,085,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CCTL remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,214,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,358,086. Coin Citadel has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Get Coin Citadel alerts:

About Coin Citadel

Coin Citadel, a digital currency and blockchain investment company, focuses on building, operating, and supporting blockchain technologies. The company engages in cryptocurrency mining activities; and development of exchange and mining pool platforms. The company was formerly known as Global New Energy Industries Inc and changed its name to Coin Citadel in November 2014.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coin Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Citadel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.