Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $556,065.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,557,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Colfax by 13.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Colfax by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Colfax by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,643,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,850,000 after purchasing an additional 224,197 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFX opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -913.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.