Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 175,202 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLNC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

