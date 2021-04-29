Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%.

Shares of CLBK stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.45. 4,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.33. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLBK shares. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.