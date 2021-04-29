Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 169.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.11. 1,161,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,100,813. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

