Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stake Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after acquiring an additional 160,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,013,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,812,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,616,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of CBU stock opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.