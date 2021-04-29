Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €145.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ML. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.67 ($160.78).

Shares of EPA ML opened at €123.85 ($145.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €126.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.16. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

