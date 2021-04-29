Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in April

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 335,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of MGDDY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.45. 71,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,149. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $31.21.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.