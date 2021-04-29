Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 3,320 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1,106.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 15.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 346,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $717,000. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 29.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

