Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $369.59 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.08. The firm has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

