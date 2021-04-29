Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,223 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Vale were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vale by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,769,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 215,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VALE. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

VALE stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

