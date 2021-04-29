Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in American Express were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of AXP opened at $152.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $153.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

