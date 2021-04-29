Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $243,000 Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,900 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in GDS were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 20.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of GDS by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GDS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS opened at $86.90 on Thursday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.13.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.37.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.