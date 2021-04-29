Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $181.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,889 shares of company stock valued at $88,004,092 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

