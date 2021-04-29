Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 24,500 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 4,973,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $154,927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,274,000 after buying an additional 533,077 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 616.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 509,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after buying an additional 438,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,174,000 after buying an additional 387,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $142.00 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

