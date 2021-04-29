Comparing The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) & Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get The Macerich alerts:

This table compares The Macerich and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Macerich -1.55% -1.03% -0.31% Americold Realty Trust 4.58% 4.42% 2.00%

83.8% of The Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of The Macerich shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Macerich and Americold Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Macerich $927.46 million 2.73 $96.82 million $3.54 3.98 Americold Realty Trust $1.78 billion 5.50 $48.16 million $1.17 33.21

The Macerich has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Americold Realty Trust. The Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Americold Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

The Macerich has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Macerich pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Americold Realty Trust pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Macerich has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. The Macerich is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Macerich and Americold Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Macerich 8 4 1 0 1.46 Americold Realty Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

The Macerich currently has a consensus price target of $10.32, suggesting a potential downside of 26.79%. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.39%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than The Macerich.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats The Macerich on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â- 2019).

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.