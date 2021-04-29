CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues Earnings Results

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. CONMED updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $136.44. 433,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,201. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,411.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $140.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.12 and a 200 day moving average of $116.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares in the company, valued at $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

