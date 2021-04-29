CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $160.00. The stock had previously closed at $136.44, but opened at $141.87. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CONMED shares last traded at $143.10, with a volume of 1,497 shares trading hands.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,904.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3,617.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.12.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

About CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

