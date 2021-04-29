CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.60 million.CONMED also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

NYSE CNMD traded up $6.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,565.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $140.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.12.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.25.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $578,300.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

