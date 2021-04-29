Connectome (CNTM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $386,384.00

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Connectome has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Connectome has a market cap of $403,160.40 and approximately $386,384.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00067878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00077927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.77 or 0.00829611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00098287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001588 BTC.

About Connectome

CNTM is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.