Conning Inc. Has $325,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $571.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $585.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.94.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total transaction of $2,472,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,330. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

