Conning Inc. Has $399,000 Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 140,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SBA Communications to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $297.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,985.73 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.