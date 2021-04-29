Conning Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.54. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.