Conning Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 814.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

In other Southwest Airlines news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.