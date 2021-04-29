Conning Inc. Sells 669 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 25.9% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 486.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

