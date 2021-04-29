Conning Inc. Trims Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $1,783,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $206.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $211.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.