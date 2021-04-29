Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.00. 50,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 3.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

